Quadrilateral Summit of Bulgaria, Greece, Romania and Serbia to be held in Varna

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



The Bulgarian Black Sea city of Varna is to host the Fifth Quadrilateral Summit of Bulgaria, Greece, Romania and Serbia on November 2 2018.

The four-party co-operation that began in October 2017 in Varna establishes the Balkan countries’ co-operation on major issues of the region such as stability, security, transport, infrastructure, energy, economy and cross-border co-operation.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, Bulgarian PM Boiko Borissov, and their Romanian counterpart Viorica Dăncilă will meet in Varna to evaluate the actions taken in synergies and co-operation between countries with the main topic of the project the combined transport ring which was extensively discussed at the Fourth Quadrilateral Summit in Thessaloniki.

To continue reading, please click here.

Comments

comments