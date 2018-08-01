EU Commission warns of ‘fake news,’ meddling in 2019 European elections

Share this: Facebook

European Commissioner for the Security Union Julian King called on all European Union member states on Wednesday to take the threat of election meddling in the upcoming European elections seriously.

In particular, the EU security chief voiced concerns that foreign influence will be spread through social media, much like the cases of Russian meddling in the 2016 US presidential elections and the referendum on an EU agreement with Ukraine.

“All member states must take seriously the threats to the democratic process and institutions posed by cyberattacks and disinformation campaigns, and should have national plans to prevent them,” King told Germany’s Funke media group.

(Photo: Michael Illuchine/sxc.hu)

