More than 24 000 stray dogs in Bulgaria – government report

There were 24 194 stray dogs in Bulgaria in 2017, according to data from municipalities collated in a report adopted by the Cabinet on August 1.

This number is a decrease from 25 861 in 2016, a government statement said.

The statement said that only 15 out of a total of 265 municipalities in Bulgaria had not adopted programmes to control the stray dog population.

As of 2017, there were 47 registered shelters in Bulgaria.

A total of 22 318 stray dogs were captured in 2017, of which 3817 were adopted.

The report said that the largest percentages of stray dogs were in Bulgaria’s cities of Bourgas, Sofia, Stara Zagora and Rousse.

(Photo: Cathy Kaplan/sxc.hu)

