Vucic, Dacic and tabloids pressure Serbs not to cheer for Croatian football team

The great success of the Croatian national football team in reaching the final of the World Cup in Russia has become another reason for deepening political, social and ethnic divisions in Serbia.

The ruling political elite led by president Aleksandar Vucic has “decided” that cheering for Croatian footballers by the citizens of Serbia is not patriotic. By criticizing those who cheer or even allegedly cheer for Croatia, Vucic and his companions have once again revealed the hypocrisy of their self-proclaimed leadership in the process of the so called reconciliation and stabilization in the Western Balkans.

The editor in chief of Vucic’s favorite tabloid Informer was the first to assault the reporter of public broadcaster RTS, who allegedly cheered for Croatia during the match against Russia.

“Why RTS reporter cheers for Croats”, tweeted Dragan J. Vucicevic during the quarterfinal match between Croatia and Russia. He accused reporter Aleksandar Stojanovic and RTS not only for their alleged cheering for Croatia; in the tweet, he also claimed bias toward the opposition.

“Every Serb who cheers for Croatia against our mother Russia is a fool”, he put in another tweet.



