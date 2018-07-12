Bulgaria’s January – May 2018 exports up two per cent year-on-year

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



In the period January – May 2018 the value of all the goods exported from Bulgaria amounted to 20 934.9 million leva and in comparison with the same period of 2017, increased by two per cent, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said on July 12.

In May 2018, Bulgaria’s total exports added up to 4 301.2 million leva and decreased by 3.5 per cent compared to May 2017.

The total value of all the goods imported into Bulgaria in January – May 2018 amounted to 24 896.9 million leva (at CIF prices), or 5.5 per cent more than January – May 2017. In May 2018, total imports increased by 4.4 per cent compared May 2017 and added up to 5 163.4 million leva.

To continue reading, please click here.

Comments

comments