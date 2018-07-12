Bulgarian President: Nato is not a stock exchange to buy security

Share this: Facebook

The July 2018 Nato summit is very important because it should demonstrate unity, solidarity and determination of all member states, but so far the questions outnumber the answers, Bulgarian President Roumen Radev said.

Following US President Donald Trump’s call for member states to raise defence spending to four per cent of GDP, Radev said that he had asked Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg what would happen to the Transatlantic relationship “which is the backbone of Nato’s military capability, if we are not reaching two per cent (of GDP) now, and no one is talking about four per cent”.

This is vital to the future of the organisation and concerns all parties, but this issue was not being discussed, Radev said.

