Bulgaria to provide ‘expert’ support for Euro-Atlantic integration of Bosnia and Herzegovina

Bulgaria will assist Bosnia and Herzegovina in the process of preparing for EU accession and improving co-operation with Nato, the government in Sofia said on June 20.

“The two countries will work to deepen their partnership in areas of mutual interest in the spirit of European values,” the statement, after a Cabinet meeting, said.

This is enshrined in the draft Memorandum of Cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Bulgaria and the Council of Ministers of Bosnia and Herzegovina, approved by the Cabinet at its June 20 meeting.

