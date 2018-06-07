‘Macedonia’ name dispute: Decisive hours, encouraging messages

Share this: Facebook

Encouraging messages have been issued ahead of the telephone conversation expected to take place between PM Zoran Zaev and PM Alexis Tsipras to solve the dispute about the use of the name “Macedonia”.

US ambassador in Skopje, Jess Baily said that the US supports a solution which would be in favour of both countries and the region.

“The negotiations between the two countries continue. The US and the EU hope that these negotiations will yield a joint acceptable solution that people have long waited for,” Baily said.

Meanwhile, former minister of foreign Affairs, Antonio Milososki has posted on Facebook that besides the package that includes the name “Republic of Northern Macedonia”, last night, Greece has also put forward two extra requests, which were not part of the draft agreement reached by Kotzias and Dimitrov in Brussels.

