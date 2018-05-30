Poll: Business sentiment in Bulgaria in May 2018 highest since 2009

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



A regular monthly poll by Bulgaria’s National Statistical Institute (NSI) said that views of the business climate in the country in May 2018 were at their highest since 2009.

The total business climate indicator increases by 2.1 percentage points compared with April and reached a new longterm maximum (33.1 per cent) since 2009.

The composite indicator in the industry sector was 1.4 percentage points up on April, with managers more optimistic about the business situation, the NSI said.

To continue reading, please click here.

(Photo: Carl Dwyer/freeimages.com)

Comments

comments