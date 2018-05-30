Average household electricity prices in EU in H2 2017 were lowest in Bulgaria – Eurostat

Average household electricity prices in Bulgaria in the second half of 2017 were the lowest in the European Union, at less than 10 euro per 100 KWh, EU statistics agency Eurostat said on May 30.

In the same six months, Bulgaria had one of the highest increases in gas prices in the EU, but these prices still remained among the lowest in the bloc, according to Eurostat.

Household electricity prices in the EU) slightly decreased (-0.2 per cent) on average, between the second half of 2016 and the second half of 2017, to stand at 20.5 euro per 100 kWh.

Across the EU member states, household electricity prices in the second half of 2017 ranged from below 10 euro per 100 kWh in Bulgaria to more than 30 euro per 100 kWh in Denmark and Germany.

Household gas prices fell by 0.5 per cent on average in the EU between the second halves of 2016 and 2017 to stand at 6.3 euro per 100 kWh.

(Photo: Clive Leviev-Sawyer)

