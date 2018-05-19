FDI in Bulgaria in Q1 2018 was 179.1M euro

Share this: Facebook

Foreign direct investment in Bulgaria in the first three months of 2018 stood at 179.1 million euro, the equivalent of 0.3 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP), statistics from the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) showed on May 18. In the same period of 2017, FDI was 273.1 million euro, but the original amount reported by BNB last year was a net outflow of 106 million euro, which was revised upward later.

Investment in equity, including in the real estate sector, recorded a net outflow of 161.4 million euro (compared to a net inflow of 36.2 million euro in January-March 2017) and re-invested earnings were 19.1 million euro (versus 86.7 million euro a year earlier).

Receipts from real estate investments by foreign companies totalled 0.2 million euro, compared to 2.8 million euro during the same period of 2017.

(Photo: Jorge Vicente/freeimages.com)

