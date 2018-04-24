European Court of Justice: Torture victims have grounds for asylum

Share this: Facebook

The European Court of Justice (ECJ) ruled on April 24 2018 that protection applied under the European Convention on Human Rights if the health of an asylum applicant with severe physical or psychological after-effects from past torture would be “significantly and irreversibly worsened” by the lack of treatment in his or her country of origin.

Britain’s Supreme Court – handling the appeal case of a Sri Lankan who said he was once a Tamil Tiger rebel member tortured by Sri Lankan forces – had asked the Luxembourg-based court to rule on the scope of the EU’s 2004 directive that sets minimum standards known as “subsidiary protection”for third country nationals or stateless persons.

