Average price of agricultural land in Bulgaria rose by close to 15% in 2017 – statistics institute

The average price of 0.1 hectare of agricultural land in Bulgaria reached 872 leva (about 446 euro) in 2017, an increase of 14.6 per cent compared with 2016, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said on April 24.

The price of arable land in Bulgaria increased by 13 per cent in 2017 compared with 2016, while the price of permanent grassland decreased by 3.4 per cent, the NSI said.

The highest price of agricultural land in 2017 was in north-eastern Bulgaria, 1 1401 leva for 0.1 hectare.

The largest increase in price for 0.1 hectare of agricultural land was in the south-western part of Bulgaria, by 83.4 per cent on an annual basis.

(Photo: Dido Ivanov)

