‘Macedonia’ name dispute: EU Commissioner optimistic about solution in next two weeks

European Enlargment Commissioner Johannes Hahn is optimistic that the name dispute between Skopje and Athens over the use of the name “Macedonia” may be solved in the next 15 days, it emerged on April 24 2018.

“There must be at least one solution which would give way to the start of the EU accession talks for FYROM,” Hahn told the Committee for Foreign Affairs of the European Parliament.

“I believe that everyone agree that this will be good for the country, society and the entire Western Balkans,” he said.

