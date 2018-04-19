Switzerland extends quotas on residence permits for Bulgarians, Romanians to May 2019

Share this: Facebook

The government of Switzerland has extended until May 31 2019 the quotas on issuing category B long-stay permits to Bulgarian and Romanian citizens, the Foreign Ministry in Sofia said.

The decision was taken because Bulgarians and Romanians had overshot the quota of 996 for such permits.

A category B residence permit is valid for five years and may be issued to a person who has an employment contract of at least 12 months, or someone who does not have gainful employment but has sufficient financial resources. It also may be issued to a self-employed person, providing that they can prove they can make ends meet.

(Photo: Mauro Sorze/freeimages.com)

