Bulgarian Traffic Police: 7584 violations of speed limits during 24-hour operation

A total of 7584 incidents of breaking of speed limits were detected during a special 24-hour operation in Bulgaria, traffic police said on April 19.

The special operation was part of a “Speed Marathon” anti-speeding initiative by Tispol, the European traffic police network.

In 2018, the “Speed Marathon” was carried out in 18 countries including Bulgaria, based on a concept pioneered in Germany in 2014.

The operation lasted from 6am on April 18 to the same time on April 19.

In Bulgaria, the operation was carried out in 617 places, involving 313 police officers.

Of the total, 1061 cases of breaking the speed limit were detected by stationary cameras, 4594 by mobile cameras in police cars, and 1929 by what the Interior Ministry described as portable automated technical devices.

In 109 cases, the speed limit was exceeded by more than 50km/h.

Bulgarian traffic police said that during the operation, the rate of road accidents decreased. The anti-speeding operation had been announced in advance.

The most recent official statistics from the European Union, released on April 10 2018, showed that in 2017 Bulgaria had the second-highest road death rate in the EU, with Romania having the highest.

(Photo: Sardinelly)

