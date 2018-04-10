Facebook estimates 35 700 Bulgarians affected by Cambridge Analytica breach – report

Share this: Facebook

Only 18 Bulgarian Facebook users downloaded the quiz app employed in the Cambridge Analytica data breach, but as many as 35 718 people might have had their personal data collected, public broadcaster Bulgarian National Television (BNT) reported on April 10.

The larger figure, which was provided to BNT by Facebook, is an estimate using the widest possible methodology, the company was quoted as saying.

A total of 87 million people worldwide are thought to have been affected by the Cambridge Analytica profile data collection efforts.

Facebook has started notifying the users whose data was potentially shared with Cambridge Analytica on April 9, one day before Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg was due to testify in front of US congressional committees over the allegations that the data thus collected was misused, including in political campaigning.

