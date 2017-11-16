‘The Labyrinth’ exhibition of paintings by Gredi Assa, at Academia Gallery in Sofia until November 28

Share this: Facebook

An exhibition of paintings entitled “The Labyrinth” by Bulgarian artist Professor Gredi Assa is on at the Academia Gallery at the National Art Academy in Sofia until November 28 2017.

The artworks draw on imagery, such as in the form of collages, embroideries, rugs, all related to Bulgarian traditions and customs.

Assa has held more than 80 solo exhibitions in Bulgaria and abroad and participated in numerous collective exhibitions.

Born in Pleven in 1954, Assa graduated from Veliko Turnovo University, specialising in frescoes.

He works in the field of landscape, nude and abstract painting. His preferred techniques are watercolour, ink and oil paints.

Galleries and institutions that own his paintings include the National Art Gallery, Sofia Art Gallery, the Bundestag in Berlin, the Ludwig Museum in Cologne, Galerie Frank Pages in Baden-Baden, the Holocaust Museum in Washington, Museum of European Art in New York, John Burns Collection at Boston College, Boston, Nis Contemporary Art Museum, and Studio 9 in London.

The Academia Gallery is at 1 Shipka Street, Sofia, next to the National Assembly garden. It is open Monday to Sunday from 11am to 7pm.

