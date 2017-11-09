Nato to beef up in face of ‘assertive’ Russia

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



Nato plans to update its command structure for the first time since the end of the Cold War to ease movement of troops across the Atlantic and in Europe. It said the step was in response to Russian military moves.

The decision “reflects Nato’s commitment to adapting its capabilities to emerging challenges,” Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said as Nato defence ministers started a two-day meeting in Brussels on November 8.

“A key component of our adaptation is a robust and agile command structure,” Stoltenberg said. “We will continue doing whatever is necessary to keep our territory secure and our citizens safe.”

To continue reading, please visit dw.de

(Photo: Swedish submarine HSWMS Gotland, Royal Navy frigate HMS Portland, and a helicopter from Netherlands frigate HNLMS Tromp participate in the first day of the annual Exercise Dynamic Mongoose in 2015)

Comments

comments