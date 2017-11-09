Bulgaria’s exports in January – September 2017 up by 12.3% on annual basis – statistics institute

Share this: Facebook

In January to September 2017, Bulgaria exported goods to the value of 38.5 billion leva, an increase of 12.3 per cent compared with January to September 2016, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said, citing preliminary figures.

In September 2017, Bulgaria’s total exports – meaning, to both non-EU countries and to other EU countries – added up to 4 502.9 billion leva, growth of eight per cent compared with September 2016, the NSI said.

The total value of all the goods imported into Bulgaria in January – September 2017 amounted to 42 833.2 million leva (at CIF prices), or 15.8 per cent more than January – September 2016.

In September 2017, total imports into Bulgaria increased by 12.6 per cent compared to September 2016 and added up to 4707 billion leva.

(Photo: Pierre Amerlynck/freeimages.com)

