Macedonia local elections: SDSM claims victory, VMRO-DPMNE refuses to recognise results

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



Macedonian Social Democratic Union (SDSM) and Democratic Union for Integration (BDI) have celebrated their victory in the Republic of Macedonia’s local government elections, saying that the elections were democratic.

VMRO-DPMNE said that it does not the result of these elections, and is requesting snap parliamentary elections.

Meanwhile, Alliance for Albanians and BESA Movement did not recognize the result either. Following the October 29 second round of elections, SDSM won in 57 communes, BDI won in 11 communes, VMRO-DPMNE won in five communes, Alliance for Albanians won in three communes, Turkish Party won in two communes, Besa Movement won in one commune and three other communes were won by independent candidates.

To continue reading, please click here.

Comments

comments