European Commission proposes resettling 50 000 refugees

The EU’s executive has unveiled plans to resettle at least 50 000 refugees, focusing on people from northern Africa, to bypass smugglers. Europe is struggling to distribute thousands of migrants already in the bloc.

The plan announced by the European Commission, the EU’s executive arm, on Wednesday involved setting aside 500 million euro ($587 million) for the resettlement effort.

It would involve bringing at least 50 000 people considered the most vulnerable and in need of protection directly to Europe over the next two years. The focus should be on people in North Africa and the Horn of Africa, the commission said, mentioning Libya, Egypt, Niger, Sudan, Chad and Ethiopia. Libya is the main departure point for people making dangerous journeys across the Mediterranean in smugglers’ boats to reach Europe.

(Photo: Jamie Dettmer/VOA)

