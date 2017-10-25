Ancient gold and bronze artefacts exhibition at Bulgaria’s National Archaeological Museum on until January 2018

Share this: Facebook

An exhibition entitled “Gold and Bronze. Metals, Technologies and Networks in the Eastern Balkans during the Bronze Age” is on display at Bulgaria’s National Archaeological Museum in Sofia until January 28 2018.

The exhibition, which opened on October 25, brings together artefacts from 29 museums all over Bulgaria.

The museum said that the exhibition constitutes a continuation of the exhibition “The First Gold. Ada Tepe: Europe’s Oldest Gold Mine” presented at the Kunsthistorisches Museum Vienna in May 2017.

It is dedicated to the Bulgarian and Austrian presidencies of the Council of the European Union in 2018.

The museum said that exhibition is inspired by the research project “Bronze age gold road of the Balkans – Ada Tepe mining: producers and consumers” by the National Archaeological Institute Museum (NAIM) at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences and the Institute for Oriental and European Archaeology (OREA) at the Austrian Academy of Science.

