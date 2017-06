Share this: Facebook

The ruling Socialist Party has emerged as the likely winner of Albania’s latest parliamentary election. Although the party may have attracted the most votes, it’s unclear whether it will have a majority.

Prime Minister Edi Rama’s Socialists garnered between 45 and 49 percent of the vote, according to early exit polls. The opposition Democratic Party, meanwhile, appeared to have secured between 30 and 34 percent.

