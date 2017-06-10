Bulgarian and Greek special forces in joint anti-terrorist training exercise at Ilinden border checkpoint

Share this: Facebook

Bulgarian and Greek special forces took part in a joint anti-terrorist training exercise at the Ilinden border checkpoint, Bulgaria’s Interior Ministry said.

The scenario in the exercise was to neutralise a terrorist group located in a former embassy, the statement said.

On the Bulgarian side, two Cougar helicopters were used to deploy the special forces assault groups, while on the Greek side, four US-made F-16s secured the air space.

The two assault groups searched the building and seized the heads of the “terrorist group”, who were handed over to the Border Police.

(Photo: Bulgarian Interior Ministry press centre)

/Panorama

