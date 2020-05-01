Covid-19 in Bulgaria, May 1: Cases rise, masks go, mountains ‘open’

Share this: Facebook

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Bulgaria has risen by 49 in the past 24 hours to a total of 1555, the operational headquarters said in an evening update on May 1.

The death toll among those who had tested positive for new coronavirus has risen by two to 68.

A 64-year-old man, who also had lung problems and had suffered a stroke, died in Sveti Georgi hospital in Plovdiv. A 65-year-old man who had cancer died in hospital in the town of Sliven.

The number of people in hospital is 317, unchanged from 24 hours ago, while the number in intensive care has risen by three to 43.

A total of 170 medical personnel have tested positive for Covid-19, an increase of six in the past 24 hours.

The announcement came on a day when Health Minister issued an order revoking the compulsory wearing of masks in public places and an order lifting the ban on visits to mountains, national parks and nature parks.

This latter order translates into allowing people in Sofia to visit Vitosha mountain, which according to the municipality they will be able to do from May 3. However, with an intercity travel ban for now still in place, the lifting of the ban legally would have little effect for those wanting to visit a national park or mountain elsewhere in Bulgaria.

The Ministry of Labour and Social Policy said that so far, 9030 employers had applied to the state for inclusion in the 60:40 scheme, whereby the state picks up payroll costs of employers in certain sectors affected by the Covid-19 crisis, while the employer is obliged to pay the remaining 40 per cent.

The ministry said that 131 146 employers would be keeping their jobs because of the scheme.

It said that the National Social Security Institute already had paid more than 7.8 million leva in compensation to 1961 employers, covering a total of 25 249 employees.

A total of 91 783 people had registered as unemployed since the State of Emergency was voted on March 13, according to the ministry. Over the same period, 19 134 people who had been registered as unemployed had got jobs.

