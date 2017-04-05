First Bulgarian feature-length documentary about Julia Kristeva to premiere in Sofia on April 20

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



The first Bulgarian-made feature-length documentary film about renowned philosopher, psychoanalyst and linguist Julia Kristeva premieres at the Lumière cinema in Sofia on April 20 at 6pm.

The film, by television presenter and actress Iskra Angelova, will open the Master of Art festival of documentary films.

Born in Bulgaria in 1941, Julia Kristeva has lived in France since the mid-1960s. Angelova’s documentary, which includes interviews with Kristeva and several close associates, tells the story of a famous figure who is a writer and feminist, but most of all, possessor of an interesting, unusual and beautiful mind that continues to amaze today.

A short version of the documentary was shown on Bulgarian National Television, but two years, 4000km and 20 hours of footage later, a full-blooded, comprehensive biopic of the great Bulgarian, entitled “Who’s Afraid of Julia Kristeva?”, is ready for the screen.

Among those who appear in the film is Philippe Sollers, the French writer and critic who has been Kristeva’s spouse since 1967.

Kristeva, who escaped Bulgaria’s communist regime and became one of the free thinkers of the chaotic and revolutionary France of 1968, already has been the subject of several French documentaries, including one by Arte.

Part of the Tel Quel intellectual movement, she has worked alongside Roland Barthes, Jacques Derrida, Tsvetan Todorov, Claude Lévi-Strauss, Jacques Lacan and Lucien Goldman. A professor at the University Paris Diderot, she also had a chair at one of the most prestigious universities in the United States, Columbia University in New York. Foreign Policy magazine ranked her as among the 100 greatest thinkers of the 20th century.

The trailer of the film may be viewed here.

/Leisure

Comments

comments