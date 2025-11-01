Bulgaria’s January – October 2025 road death toll is 370

A total of 370 people died in accidents on Bulgaria’s roads between January 1 and October 31 2025. the Interior Ministry said on November 1, citing provisional data.

This is one fewer than the confirmed road death toll at the same time in 2024.

The ministry said that between the beginning of January and the end of October, there were 5621 accidents on Bulgaria’s roads in which people died or were injured. A total of 6998 people were seriously injured.

In October 2025, there were 485 accidents in which people died or were injured.. The month’s road death toll was 41, while 587 people were seriously injured.

As The Sofia Globe reported, Bulgaria had the European Union’s second-highest road death rate in 2024, the European Commission (EC) said in final official data on October 20, following the release of provisional data in March.

The EU’s highest road death rate in 2024 was in Romania, at 78 per million population. A total of 1478 people died in road accidents in Romania last year.

In Bulgaria, there were 478 road deaths last year, a rate of 74 per million population.

The number of road fatalities in 2024 in Bulgaria was nine per cent lower than in 2023, 24 per cent lower than in 2019 and 25 per cent lower than the average for 2017 to 2019.