Bulgaria’s government increases financial aid for flood-hit families

Bulgaria’s Cabinet decided on October 8 to allocate an additional 3000 leva for households hit by the severe flooding of recent days, Minister of Labour and Social Policy Borislav Gutsanov said.

“Thus, the assistance that a family that has been a victim can receive through our ministry reaches 7500 leva,” said Gutsanov, who proposed the increase in assistance.

By law, the one-time disaster assistance is equal to three times the poverty line – 1914 leva.

With the October 8 decision, in addition to this 1914 leva, the victims will be able to receive an additional 3000 leva. In addition to these funds, people can also request support for destroyed electrical appliances for up to 2500 leva.

“The dwelling must be legally built and be a sole dwelling in order to receive the additional assistance,” Gutsanov said.

At the next meeting of the Cabinet, the Ministry of Labour and Social Policy will also propose financial assistance to the relatives of the deceased.

“We understand that grief cannot be extinguished with funds, but at least the families should know that the state stands behind them,” Gutsanov said. The additional assistance is expected to amount to 15 000 leva, according to a statement by the ministry.

The Ministry of Labour and Social Policy is currently preparing a project to help municipalities fight the elements, the ministry statement said.

“The goal is to include unemployed people in activities to clean ravines, secure infrastructure sites, dry riverbeds and the like. The idea is to be useful in such crisis situations by taking preventive measures instead of reacting after the fact,” Gutsanov said.

