British Empire Medal for Beautiful Science Foundation head Lyubov Kostova

At a ceremony at the British Residence on October 2, a British Empire Medal was conferred on Lyubov Kostova, head of the Beautiful Science Foundation and former head of the British Council in Bulgaria.

The honour was conferred on Kostova by King Charles III for her long-standing and inspiring work in the field of science communication and for her unique contribution to the cultural and educational ties between Bulgaria and the United Kingdom.

Presenting the honour, UK ambassador Nathaniel Copsey said: “Lyubov Kostova is an inspiration not only to the Bulgarian scientific community, but also to the international scene.

“She has transformed scientific communication into a bridge between the UK and Bulgaria and left a lasting mark on the way we talk about science. The honorary British Empire Medal is a recognition of her exceptional leadership and the power of her work to transform societies and connect people through knowledge,” Copsey said.

Kostova is the founder of the Sofia Science Festival, the creator of the international success of FameLab, a leading figure in the British Council for many years, and an inspiration to thousands of scientists to come out of the laboratories and talk about their discoveries in understandable language.

Thanks to her work, British experience and leadership in scientific communication resonate strongly in Bulgaria and in dozens of other countries.

Her name has become a symbol of open and accessible science in Bulgaria thanks to her tireless work to make science understandable, human and inspiring.



Her career has been filled with bold steps – from organizing events that connect art and science to participating in a Bulgarian Antarctic expedition, where she introduced the FameLab format to one of the most remote and inspiring continents. Today, she continues her mission through the Beautiful Science Foundation, dedicated to making science closer, more understandable and loved by people.



Kostova said: “Receiving the British Empire Medal is an honour that I share with all the scientists, artists, teachers and friends with whom we have walked the path of science together.

“I believe that scientific communication is not only knowledge, but also trust, dialogue and inspiration. I am proud that through my work I have been able to present the UK’s vision of open and inspiring science in Bulgaria and around the world. I will continue to pursue this mission with the Beautiful Science Foundation.”

