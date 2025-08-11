Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry warns of airport ground staff strike in Spain

Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry has issued an advisory about planned strike action by staff of the Azul Handling company, responsible for ground handling of Ryanair flights in Spain.

The strikes will take place every Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday in the time slots from 5am to 9am, from noon to 3pm and from 9pm to 11.59pm, starting from August 15 2025, with the strike actions potentially continuing until December 31 2025, if the employees’ demands are not met, the ministry said.

Ground services, including baggage handling, are expected to be affected, particularly during peak hours, at all Ryanair bases in Spain, including Madrid-Barajas, Barcelona-El Prat, Malaga, Alicante, Valencia, Seville, Palma de Mallorca, Tenerife South, Lanzarote, Ibiza, Girona, Santiago de Compostela.

“Ryanair has said it does not expect the strike action to affect its scheduled flight schedule,” the Foreign Ministry said.

The ministry recommended that Bulgarian citizens planning to travel during the specified period on flights from or to Spain check in advance and monitor information about their flights on the websites or mobile applications of the relevant airlines.

(Photo: Jean-Pierre Dalbera, via Wikimedia Commons)