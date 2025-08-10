Bulgaria issues warning over scorching temperatures forecast for August 11

Bulgaria’s national meteorological bureau has issued the Code Orange warning of dangerous weather for most of the country for August 11 because of forecast scorching temperatures.

The districts subject to the Code Orange are Vidin, Montana, Vratsa, Pleven, Lovech, Veliko Turnovo, Rousse, Turgovishte, Razgrad, Silistra, Pazardzhik, Plovdiv, Stara Zagora, Sliven, Yambol, Haskovo, Kurdzhali and Blagoevgrad.

The remaining districts are subject to the lesser Code Yellow warning of potentially dangerous weather, also because of forecast high temperatures.

The weather on August 11 will be and sunny and hot with maximum temperatures between 35° and 40° Celsius, in Bulgaria’s capital city Sofia about 35°.

A weak, in the eastern regions moderate, wind will blow from the east-northeast.

It will be sunny in the mountains. A moderate northeast wind will blow. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 metres will be about 28°, at 2000 metres, about 21°.

It will be sunny on the Black Sea coast. A moderate wind will blow from the east-northeast. Maximum temperatures will be between 29° and 32°. The sea water temperature is 26°-27°.

The forecast high for Varna is 32° and for Bourgas 30°.

