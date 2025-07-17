FDI in Bulgaria in January-May 2025 was 1.39B euro

Foreign direct investment in Bulgaria in the first five months of the year stood at 1.39 billion euro, the equivalent of 1.2 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP), statistics from the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) showed on July 17.

In January-May 2024, FDI was 948.7 million euro, but the BNB originally reported 591.3 million euro, which was revised upward later.

Investment in equity, including in the real estate sector, was 331.1 million euro (compared to 173.7 million euro in January-May 2024) and the BNB figures showed 1.35 billion euro in re-invested earnings (compared to 916.5 million euro for the first five months of last year.)

Net receipts from real estate investments by foreign companies recorded an outflow of 8.7 million euro, compared to an outflow of 1.3 million euro in January-May 2024.

The central bank data showed 288.6 million euro in investment outflows as debt instruments, recorded as the change in the net liabilities of Bulgarian companies towards their foreign investor owners, compared to outflows of 141.4 million euro in the first five months of 2024. Such financial flows include financial loans, suppliers’ credits and debt securities, BNB said.

According to preliminary figures, Bulgarian investment abroad increased by 105.6 million euro in January-May, compared to 448.3 million euro in the same period of last year, BNB said.

