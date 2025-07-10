EU announces new 2.3B euro agreements package at Ukraine Recovery Conference 2025

European Commission (EC) President Ursula von der Leyen unveiled on July 10 a new 2.3 billion euro package of agreements with international and bilateral public financial institutions to support Ukraine’s recovery and reconstruction efforts.

“It shows the EU’s steadfast commitment to Ukraine’s recovery and its future in the EU,” the EC said.

The new 2.3 billion euro package of agreements signed with international and bilateral public financial institutions under the Ukraine Investment Framework, includes 1.8 billion euro in loan guarantees and 580 million euro in grants.

It is expected to mobilise up to 10 billion euro in investments in Ukraine, the EC said.

Von der Leyen said: “Today, the EU reaffirms its role as Ukraine’s strongest partner. Not just its top donor, but a key investor in its future.

“With 2.3 billion euro in agreements signed, we aim to unlock up to 10 billion euro in investments to rebuild homes, reopen hospitals, revive businesses, and secure energy. This is solidarity in action.

“Ukraine is moving closer to the EU every day — in energy, education, roaming, and culture. Europe stands with Ukraine – today and tomorrow,” Von der Leyen said.

The statement said that the Ukraine Recovery Conference 2025, being held in Rome on July 10 and 11, has for objectives to keep the international focus on Ukraine’s recovery, during the war and after.

It is a platform for aligning political support and mobilising funding, the statement said.

“While the EU is taking steps to support Ukraine’s recovery and reconstruction efforts, it is also strengthening the country’s institutions and promoting long-term sustainability,” it said.

“In this context, the conference will be the opportunity to showcase and present key initiatives to reinforce Ukraine capacities, and closer links with the EU.”

(Photo: European Parliament)