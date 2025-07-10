Bulgaria’s exports in January – May 2025 down 4.7%, imports up 3.2% y/y

The Sofia Globe

In January – May 2025, the total value of all the goods exported from Bulgaria amounted to 33 015.9 million leva, 4.7 per cent less than in January – May 2024, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said on July 10, citing preliminary data.

In May 2025, the total exports of goods added up to 6 517.5 million leva, a decrease of 4.6 per cent compared with May 2024.

The total value of all the goods imported into Bulgaria in January – May 2025 was 40 707.2 million leva (at CIF prices), 3.2 per cent more than in January – May 2024.

In May 2025, the total imports of goods decreased by 3.4 per cent compared with May 2024, adding up to 7 598.7 million leva.

Bulgaria’s total foreign trade balance (exports FOB – imports CIF) was negative in January – May 2025, amounting to 7 691.3 million leva.

In May 2025, the total foreign trade balance (exports FOB – import CIF) was also negative, adding up to 1 081.2 million leva, the NSI said.

