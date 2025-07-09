Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry advises of Italian air transport strike on July 10

A national air transport strike will be held in Italy for a duration of 24 hours on July 10, Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry said.

The strike will affect major airports in the country and will affect the normal operation of flights, including the process of check-in, baggage handling and ground handling.

In order to minimise inconvenience to travellers and in compliance with the regulations of the Italian Civil Aviation Agency (ENAC), airlines must operate their flights in the time zones from 7am to 10am and from 6pm to 9pm.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs recommends that Bulgarian citizens residing short-term or long-term in Italy during the specified period regularly check the information on the ENAC website, as well as monitor the information published by the relevant airlines, the statement said.

(Photo: Saggittarius A, via Wikimedia Commons)