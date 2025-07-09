Bulgarian government proposes banning mobile phones in schools

Bulgaria’s Cabinet approved on July 9 amendments to the Preschool and School Act that, if approved by Parliament, would mean a ban on using mobile phones in schools.

The amendments provide that pupils would be able to use mobile phones in schools only for strictly educational and medical purposes, as well as in force majeure circumstances.

The amendments also provide for accelerated language support in Bulgarian for children who do not speak it, including those returning from abroad. The motive is that pupils who do not know Bulgarian have difficulties at school, leading to loss of motivation, and in the long term – to dropping out of the education system.

Another legislative change supports young talents in the fields of mathematics and natural sciences.



With regard to discipline, teachers’ powers to impose a larger set of warning measures in case of unacceptable behaviour of pupils are proposed to be expanded.



The proposed amendments provide for the introduction a “mandatory elective” class on upbringing in goodness and formation of values ​​- virtues and religions. Parents and pupils will able to choose from three programmes. Religion will not be mandatory for any pupils. No marks will be given for this subject.



The amendments also expand access to education for children with special educational needs.