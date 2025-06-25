New passenger car registrations in Bulgaria in first five months of 2025 up 2.9% y/y

There were 19 472 new passenger car registrations in Bulgaria in January to May 2025, an increase of 2.9 per cent compared with the first five months of 2024, the European Automobile Manufacturers Association, ACEA, said on June 25.

Of the new passenger car registrations in Bulgaria in the first five months of 2025, a total of 15 954 were petrol cars, 1845 diesel, 837 battery-electric, 598 hybrid-electric, 216 plug-in hybrid and 22 “others”, a category that includes fuel-cell electric vehicles, natural gas vehicles, LPG, E85/ethanol, and other fuels.

ACEA said that in January to May 2025, new EU car registrations fell by 0.6 per cent compared with the same period last year.

Nonetheless, year-on-year registrations for May increased by 1.6 per cent compared with the same month last year.

The battery-electric car market share for January – May 2025 was 15.4 per cent, still far from where it needs to be, ACEA said. Hybrid-electric models continue to grow in popularity, retaining their place as the most popular power type among buyers, the association said.