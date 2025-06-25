Bulgaria issues weather warnings over soaring temperatures forecast for June 26

Bulgaria’s national meteorological bureau has issued the Code Orange warning of dangerous weather for several districts for June 26 because of forecast soaring temperatures.

The districts subject to the Code Orange warning are Plovdiv, Blagoevgrad, Montana, Vratsa, Pleven, Veliko Turnovo, Rousse, Silistra, Shoumen, Yambol, Haskovo and Stara Zagora.

The remaining districts in Bulgaria are subject to the lesser Code Yellow warning of potentially dangerous weather, also because of forecast high temperatures.

Forecast maximum temperatures for June 16 include 41 degrees Celsius in Rousse and Sandanski, 40 degrees Celsius in Plovdiv, Yambol, Pleven and Vidin and 39 degrees in Veliko Turnovo, Shoumen and Silistra.

The forecast high for June 26 in Bulgaria’s capital city Sofia is 36 degrees.

The meteorological bureau said that across Bulgaria on June 26, maximum temperatures would range from 36 to 41 degrees, and between 30 and 34 degrees at Bulgaria’s Black Sea coast.

On June 27, most of the country would remain sunny and hot, with night time temperatures also high, above 20 degrees Celsius.

Later in the day, under the influence of a cold atmospheric front over the western half of the country, there will be short-term rain, with thunderstorms, and hail possible. The cold front will reach eastern Bulgaria overnight, with short-term rain and thunderstorms forecast.

