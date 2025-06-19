The Sofia Globe

PM: Evacuation of Bulgarians who wanted to leave Tehran successfully completed

The evacuation of Bulgarian citizens and their families who wanted to leave Tehran has been successfully completed, Bulgarian Prime Minister Rossen Zhelyakov said on June 19, according to a statement by the government information service.

The evacuation came against the background of the conflict between Iran and Israel.

“In coordination with the Iranian and Israeli authorities, we ensured the safe removal of our compatriots from Iran,” Zhelyazkov said.

The evacuation was carried out with 11 vehicles, a total of 17 people were transported, of which 12 were Bulgarian diplomats and their families. Three more were provided with the necessary information about the movement of the convoy.

“We had certain alternatives, in the end we decided to do this through Azerbaijan, as our compatriots are already in Baku and will return home by land and air,” Zhelyazkov said.

He said that Bulgaria’s embassy in Tehran is not being closed, but the temporary administrator is moving to Baku until the danger passes.

