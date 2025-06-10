Bulgaria records 1.91B leva Budget deficit in January-April 2025

Bulgaria’s Finance Ministry has recorded a consolidated Budget deficit of 1.91 billion leva in the first four months of the year, or 0.9 per cent of this year’s estimated gross domestic product, the ministry said on June 10.

The Budget balance was significantly worse off compared to the same period of 2024, when Bulgaria recorded a Budget surplus of 596.6 million leva, although that figure was boosted by funds allocated from the previous year’s budget.

The Budget deficit though April was slightly higher than the ministry’s earlier projection of 1.9 billion leva. The ministry did not issue an estimate for the Budget balance for the first five months of the year.

Consolidated budget revenue in January-April was 24.48 billion leva, up 7.5 per cent, mainly due to the increase in tax revenues, which rose by 13.3 per cent to 19.59 billion leva, the ministry said.

Additionally, the revenue side was boosted by the one-off transfer of 550 million leva from the Bulgarian National Bank, the surplus accumulated by the central bank from its operations throughout 2024, the ministry said.

Spending was 26.39 billion leva, up from 23.37 billion leva in the same period of 2024, with the bulk of the increase going to higher pensions and other social spending.

