Bulgarian Petroleum and Gas Association: Change to euro will not cause increase in fuel prices

Bulgaria changing its currency from the lev to the euro will not lead to an increase in fuel prices, Svetoslav Benchev of the Bulgarian Petroleum and Gas Association told Nova Televizia on June 3.

In February 2025, Bulgaria’s government requested special convergence reports from the European Commission and the European Central Bank to show whether Bulgaria meets the criteria for entering the euro zone. The official results are expected on June 4.

After the reports are available, the relevant European institutions will decide on admitting Bulgaria to the euro zone as of January 1 2026.

Fuel prices are stable, Benchev said.

“Whatever the prices are in leva, they will also be in euro,” he said.

“If there are changes, they will be related only to the international crude oil market, not to the adoption of the euro.”

Benchev said that against the background of the stability of international markets, fuel prices in Bulgaria are currently recording a slight decrease – about one per cent. This is expressed in a decrease of 1-2 stotinki for petrol and diesel.

On world exchanges, oil is moving around $63-65 dollars a barrel.

“We expect stagnation at these levels. There are no factors that would lead to a sharp increase or decrease,” Benchev said.

The dual stating of prices – in leva and euro – will begin about a month after the final decision by the Eurogroup. This is expected at the end of July or the beginning of August.

“There will be no rounding. Or if there is, it will be to our detriment, not to the detriment of the client,” he said.

Regarding the adaptation of cash registers, Benchev said that active work is being done on technical compatibility: “The process is not easy, but we are already working under Regulation 18. There will be no obstacles”.

He said that the prices on the boards of fuel stations will remain in only one currency, due to technical limitations. The dual stating of prices will be available on cash receipts and filling stations.

(Photo: Hippopx)

