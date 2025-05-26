EU prepares for summer wildfires with additional firefighters, aircraft

The European Union has put together teams of firefighters and aircraft to help European countries likely to be affected by wildfires this summer, the European Commission said on May 26.

About 650 firefighters from 14 European countries will be strategically positioned throughout July and August in key high-risk locations in France, Greece, Portugal, and Spain, which would be able to quickly support local fire brigades in case of wildfires, the EC said.

Additionally, a further 19 ground firefighting teams, of around 30 firefighters each, and one advisory and assessment team, would be ready to be mobilised by the EU under the EU Civil Protection Mechanism.

A dedicated wildfire support team would be established at the EU’s 24/7 Emergency Response Coordination Centre to monitor risks and analyse scientific data, the EC said.

The ground teams would be supported by 22 firefighting airplanes and four helicopters, to be stationed across 10 member states in order to intervene in case of need.

Bulgaria, which habitually sees a number of brushfires most summers, not slated to receive any ground firefighting teams or aircraft as part of this scheme.

Neighbouring Greece, however, would have four medium amphibious airplanes stationed in addition to an unspecified number of firefighters, according to the EC statement.

(Photo: Rodolfo Belloli/sxc.hu)

