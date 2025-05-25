Bulgaria issues more Code Red weather warnings for heavy rainfall on May 26

Bulgaria’s national meteorological bureau has issued new Code Red warning of severe hazardous weather for two districts for May 26, with a number of lesser warnings for other districts, because of forecast heavy rainfall.

The districts subject to the Code Red warning are Kurdzhali and Smolyan, where rainfall could exceed 60mm over 24 hours, the bureau said.

This new weather warning comes after a Code Red alert was expanded on May 25 to cover Sofia district (as distinct from Sofia city district), Lovech, Plovdiv and Gabrovo, in addition to the districts of Blagoevgrad, Pazardzhik and Smolyan.

The Code Orange warning of hazardous weather was in effect for May 26 the districts of Lovech, Gabrovo, Veliko Turnovo, Rousse, Plovdiv, Stara Zagora, Haskovo, Yambol and Bourgas. In those areas, rainfall was projected to exceed 45mm over a period of 24 hours.

The Code Yellow warning of potentially hazardous weather has been issued for Sofia district, Pleven, Pazardzhik, Silistra, Dobrich, Varna, Shoumen, Razgrad, Turgovishte and Sliven.

The remaining districts are classified Code Green, meaning that no weather warning is in place.

(Photo: David Rosen Photography)

