EU adopts new sanctions on Russia, including on 189 more ‘shadow fleet’ vessels

The Council of the European Union adopted on May 20 the 17th package of economic and individual restrictive measures cutting off Russia’s access to key military technology and curbing Russia’s energy revenues that fuel its war of aggression against Ukraine, by heavily targeting Russia’s “shadow fleet” of oil tankers, their operators, as well as a major Russian oil producer, the Council of the EU said in a statement.

The May 20 17th package is part of an even broader set of EU measures also targeting the Russia’s hybrid activities, domestic violations of human rights and the use of riot control agents by Russian forces in Ukraine, under three other sanctions regimes, the statement said.

The Council of the EU adopted today its largest ever package targeting Putin’s shadow fleet, doubling the number of vessels included in the list of those subject to a port access ban and ban on provision of a broad range of services.

A total of 189 vessels originating from third countries were targeted today, bringing the total of designated vessels to 342, the statement said.

It said that those vessels are part of Russia’s “shadow fleet”, and responsible for transporting Russian oil while practicing irregular and high-risk shipping practices, or supporting Russia’s energy sector.

Restrictive measures on the shadow fleet are intended to dismantle its operational capacity, thereby reducing the oil revenues that support Russia’s war economy.

In addition, the EU imposes individual sanctions (assets freeze and prohibition to make funds available) targeting the shadow fleet ecosystem, namely on actors enabling the operation of the shadow fleet.

These measures cover shipping companies responsible for the transportation of crude oil and oil products by the sea and engaging in dangerous practices at sea while transporting Russian oil, including entities from the United Arab Emirates, Türkiye and Hong Kong. The list also includes one important insurer of the Russian oil shipping industry.

Since the EU introduced the oil price cap and sanctions on the shadow fleet, relevant Russian revenues have decreased by 38 billion euro. Russian revenues in March 2025 were 13.7 per cent lower than those in March 2023 and 20.3 per cent lower than those of March 2022.

In order to further curb Russia’s revenue sources, the EU is also imposing restrictive measures on Surgutneftegaz, a major Russian oil company which provides substantial revenues to the Russian government, directly fuelling its war effort. An important Russian oil shipping company is also listed.

The EU is imposing sanctions on more than 45 Russian companies and individuals providing the Russian army with drones, weapons, ammunition, military equipment, critical components and logistical support.

Making full use of the reinforced legal framework adopted in the 16th package, the EU also extend the targets to industrial enablers, such as Russian and Chinese entities supplying machine tools to the Russian military and industrial sector.

The EU also continues to address support from third countries by adding three Chinese entities – including state-owned – a Belarusian and an Israeli one providing critical components to the Russian military, including for drones production.

The Council also added 31 new entities to the list of those subject to tighter export restrictions concerning dual use goods and technologies, due to their support to Russia’s military and industrial complex in its war of aggression against Ukraine.

Some of these entities are located in third countries (Serbia, the United Arab Emirates, Türkiye, Vietnam and Uzbekistan) and have been involved in the circumvention of export restrictions, including on Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) or computer numerical control machine tools.

The EU also introduced further restrictions on exports of goods which contribute to Russia’s military and technological enhancement, the development of its defence and security sector the development or the production of its military systems, including chemical precursors to energetic materials and spare parts for machine tools.

The May 20 set of listings also targets looting of cultural heritage in Crimea and illegal exploitation of Ukraine agricultural production.

With today’s addition of 75 new listings (17 persons and 58 entities)EU restrictive measures in respect of actions undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine now apply to over 2400 individuals and entities.

Those designated on May 20 are subject to an asset freeze and EU citizens and companies are forbidden from making funds available to them. Natural persons are additionally subject to a travel ban, which prevents them from entering into or transiting through the territories of EU member states.

(Photo: European Parliament)

