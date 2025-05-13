Bulgaria’s exports in January – March 2025 fell 3.1%, imports rose 6.8% y/y

In January – March 2025, the total value of all the goods exported from Bulgaria amounted to 19 750.7 million leva, 3.1 per cent less than in January – March 2024, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said on May 13, citing preliminary data.

In March 2025, the total exports of goods added up to 6 917.8 million leva, a decrease of 5.5 per cent compared with March 2024, the NSI said.

The total value of all the goods imported into Bulgaria in January – March 2025 was 24 604.2 million leva (at CIF prices), 6.8 per cent more than in January – March 2024.

In March 2025, the total imports of goods increased by 9.8 per cent compared with March 2024, adding up to 8 827.7 million leva.

Bulgaria’s total foreign trade balance (exports FOB – imports CIF) was negative in the period January – March 2025, amounting to 4 853.5 million leva.

In March 2025, the total foreign trade balance (exports FOB – import CIF) was also negative, adding up to 1 909.9 million leva, the NSI said.

(Photo: Kgbo)

Please support The Sofia Globe’s independent journalism by becoming a subscriber to our page on Patreon:

Become a Patron!