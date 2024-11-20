Bulgaria’s caretaker government approves Road Traffic Act draft amendments

Meeting on November 20, Bulgaria’s caretaker government approved draft amendments to the Road Traffic Act, which will be subject to debate and voting by Parliament.

The government information service said that the amendments were intended to improve road safety, create a lasting trend of a reduction in road deaths and injuries, have a preventive effect, improve the effectiveness of checks and “limit the feeling of impunity among traffic rule violators”.

The statement was rather short on detail of just what the interim administration is proposing in regard to various aspects.

The proposed amendments include allowing police to use unmarked vehicles when conducting road checks, though the police must be in uniform.

The statement said the amendments would provide for regulation in detail of speed limits in populated areas and on motorways for the various categories of vehicles.



Some of the traffic rules in populated areas are being clarified, the statement said, regulating zones within which a uniform speed limit of 30 km/h applies to all vehicles.

The statement made no reference to proposals spoken of months ago by the Interior Ministry to reduce the motorway speed limit from 140 km/h to 130 km/h, so clarity – if any – will have to be awaited when the amendments reach Parliament. In any case, motorists will be aware that the 140 km/h motorway speed limit is largely ignored, rather like the others.



Specific obligations are being introduced for road owners to, among other things, improve the organisation of traffic after construction and repairs, timely removal of temporary road signs, replacement of damaged signs, safety equipment, and cleaning of the roadway.



“It is also proposed to introduce the requirement that a driver over the age of 17 drive with a companion,” in the words of the statement, not making clear whether this applies to everyone older than 17 but younger than death from old age.



An additional requirement is introduced for equipping vehicles with fire extinguishers, the statement said, without making clear how this differs from the existing regulation.



“For violations for which the penalty of deprivation of the right to drive a vehicle is provided, new administrative measures are provided for the temporary seizure of a motor vehicle for all cases for which the legislator has provided for such a penalty.”



A change in the amount of penalties is also proposed, both in relation to those deprived of the right to drive and in relation a fine, and the amount is also fixed, the statement said, giving no further detail as to what amounts they have in mind.

