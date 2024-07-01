Bulgaria’s road accident death toll in first half of 2024 is 196

A total of 196 people died in accidents on Bulgaria’s roads between January 1 and June 30 2024, according to provisional figures posted on July 1 by the Interior Ministry.

This is 32 fewer than the confirmed figure as of July 1 2023, the ministry said.

In the first half of 2024, there were 3222 accidents in which people died or were seriously injured on Bulgaria’s roads. Apart from the dead, 3974 people were injured.

In June 2024 alone, there were 699 accidents on Bulgaria’s roads, leaving 49 people dead and 828 injured.

Bulgaria had the highest road fatality rate in the European Union in 2023, at 82 per million inhabitants, followed by Romania, at 81 per million inhabitants, the European Commission (EC) said on March 8, citing preliminary data.

In recent years, Bulgaria had been in second place, with Romania in first place, according to final data. Final data for 2023 are expected in autumn 2024.

(Photo: pixabay)

