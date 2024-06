An earthquake of 4.3 on the Richer scale was measured at 8.24pm on June 17 at about 15 km south-east of Bulgaria’s second city of Plovdiv, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre.

The quake, at a depth of 15km, struck four km north of the nearby town of Assenovgrad, the centre said.

Plovdiv media said that there were no immediate reports of serious damage or injuries.

(Photo: Miles Davidson/ sxc.hu)

