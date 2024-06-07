Bulgaria among countries urging Hamas to close proposed deal announced by Biden

Bulgaria is among several countries that issued a joint statement calling on Hamas to accept the proposed ceasefire and hostage deal announced by US President Joe Biden on May 31.

The June 6 joint statement from the leaders of the United States, Argentina, Austria, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Colombia, Denmark, France, Germany, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Spain, Thailand, and the United Kingdom on Gaza was posted on the White House website.

“As leaders of countries deeply concerned for the hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, including many of our own citizens, we fully support the movement towards a ceasefire and hostage release deal now on the table and as outlined by President Biden on May 31 2024. There is no time to lose,” the joint statement said.

“We call on Hamas to close this agreement, that Israel is ready to move forward with, and begin the process of releasing our citizens.”

The joint statement said that this agreement would lead to an immediate ceasefire and rehabilitation of Gaza together with security assurances for Israelis, and Palestinians, and opportunities for a more enduring long-term peace and a two-state solution.

“At this decisive moment, we call on the leaders of Israel as well as Hamas to make whatever final compromises are necessary to close this deal and bring relief to the families of our hostages, as well as those on both sides of this terrible conflict, including the civilian populations,” the statement said.

“It is time for the war to end and this deal is the necessary starting point,” it said.

On June 3, the proposal announced by Biden was endorsed by the leaders of the G7 countries: “We call on Hamas to accept this deal, that Israel is ready to move forward with, and we urge countries with influence over Hamas to help ensure that it does so”.

In a statement on June 4, European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said that the EU fully supported the proposal: “The EU urges both parties to accept and fulfil the three-phase proposal and stands ready to contribute to reviving a political process for a lasting and sustainable peace, based on the two state solution, and to support a coordinated international effort to rebuild Gaza”.

Terrorist group Hamas launched a savage attack on Israel on October 7 2023, committing mass murder, rape, torture and the taking of hostages. Israel has responded with a military campaign against Hamas. Of about 250 hostages taken, 120 remain in captivity, Israel’s government said this week. There has been large-scale destruction in Gaza, which is in a severe humanitarian crisis.

The Times of Israel reported on June 6 that signs that Hamas was set to reject Israel’s latest proposal for a hostage release and Gaza truce deal mounted Thursday, as officials in the terror group reiterated their insistence that any agreement must guarantee an end to the war, a demand Israel has repeatedly ruled out.